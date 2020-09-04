Left Menu
A man was arrested from Jamia Nagar Police Station area of Delhi for allegedly firing a shot with a gun at a person on Friday morning, but no one was injured, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:54 IST
Delhi: One held for firing a shot, no one injured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested from Jamia Nagar Police Station area of Delhi for allegedly firing a shot with a gun at a person on Friday morning, but no one was injured, the police said. On an enquiry, it was found that the accused identified as Adil, a resident of Joga Bai Extention, came in his car at 1.30 am today and fired a shot where the victim Irfan was standing.

According to the police, a tussle broke out between the two after which Adil brought licensed revolver of his father and committed the crime. One more motive that has come out is that Irfan's son Muhammad Saqir is married to Adil's cousin Anam without the consent of family members and both parties were not on good terms.

Notably, the police has also arrested the accused's father Abid Ali and has also seized the revolver used while committing the crime. An FIR has been registered in the case. (ANI)

