Thunderstorm, rain likely in Delhi, parts of UP, Haryana
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and near Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours (till 4.30 pm), predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:03 IST
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and near Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana during the next two hours (till 4.30 pm), predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. "14:30 hours: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and nearby Adampur, Hissar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gohana, Jhajjar, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Mahendaragarh, Kosali, Sohana, Manesar, Gurugram, Bhiwari, Hodal, Barsana, Deeg, Mathura, Hathras, Agra and isolated places of Delhi during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.
Earlier today, IMD had said that moderate thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over the northern parts of the country during the next 12 hours. "Moderate thunderstorms with lightning very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan during next 12 hours," it said.
Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of the national capital today afternoon.
ALSO READ
With 690 new cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises to 65,979
Rajasthan CM Gehlot launches Indira Rasoi scheme for affordable food to needy
COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 690 fresh infections, 5 deaths
With 690 new cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally rises to 65,979
HC notice to Rajasthan Police over denial of case info to complainant under RTI Act