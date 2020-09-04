Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament recognising SA Sign Language as 12th official language

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Department of Women Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, said Parliament was considering amending Section 30 of the Constitution and the National Official Languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:13 IST
Parliament recognising SA Sign Language as 12th official language
The Charter articulates and affirms the linguistic rights of deaf people in South Africa and is aimed at creating conditions for the development of South African Sign Language. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

The Parliamentary Constitutional Review Committee is considering recognising South African Sign Language as the 12th official language.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Department of Women Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, said Parliament was considering amending Section 30 of the Constitution and the National Official Languages.

"I want to emphasise that South African Sign Language is a right and not a privilege, and is a language of the first line of commutation for deaf people. The strengthening of inter-sectoral collaboration between the government and the deaf community will make South Africa one of the countries that provide for deaf people's communication mode in their own local language," the Deputy Minister said.

She was in Pretoria on Friday, addressing the launch of the South African Sign Language Charter, which was conceptualised to address issues that relate to communication, access to information, facilities, and social justice for the deaf community, including the type of service provided by South African Sign Language interpreters in general.

The Charter articulates and affirms the linguistic rights of deaf people in South Africa and is aimed at creating conditions for the development of South African Sign Language.

This September marks 62 years of the celebration of the International Month for the Deaf, as declared by the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD).

As part of commemorating this historic milestone, the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) launched the South African Sign Language Charter.

This Charter seeks to promote recognition of the South African Sign Language as an official language to be included in Sub-Section 6 (1) of the Constitution, Act 108 of 1996, and be adopted in terms of Section 234 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, Act 108 of 1996.

"The Association of Deaf People has lodged a long, hard struggle to get South African Sign Language to be recognised by the government in all its sectors and society at large.

"It is therefore important to consider the legislating and regulating South African Sign Language by declaring it the 12th official language for the country. This will be available on request or on-demand to assist the deaf community to access services, information, public institutions and education with ease and in the language that they understand," Mkhize said.

The Charter has considered the following aspects for instance:

Recognition of South African Sign Language as the 12th official language, deaf awareness activities for the South African public, promotion of deaf culture, access to all services and facilities by deaf people, the inclusion of South African Sign Language into the curriculum of all educational level and professionalisation of South African Sign Language.

Closed captioning, sub-titles and South African Sign Language go hand in hand and the same applies to lip reading, relay interpretation and non-academic hand signs that are most prevalent in the township and rural areas.

"These services are necessary to teach young deaf children and to promote literacy of South African Sign Language to the deaf community in South Africa. My department is currently negotiating with the SABC to ensure that South African Sign Language is provided for on television," the Deputy Minister said.

PanSALB Board Chairperson, Dr David Maahlamela, said the launch of the charter is a huge step towards ensuring the officialisation of South African Sign Language as the 12th South African official language.

"The SASL Charter is premised on the 'nothing about us without us' disability movement. It is a product of years of extensive consultation with the deaf community that has culminated to this call to action for our government and civil society to rally together, and pledge their commitment to the principles of multilingualism and social cohesion that underpin the provisions of this Charter," said Maahlamela said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. job growth slows in August, unemployment rate falls to 8.4%

U.S. job growth slowed further in August as financial assistance from the government ran out, threatening the economys recovery from the COVID-19 recession. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.371 million jobs last month after advancing 1.734 m...

India extends anti-dumping duty on Chinese float glass for 3 months

India has extended anti-dumping duty on imports of float glass from China for three months till December 7, as per a notification.&#160; The move is aimed at guarding domestic industry from cheap imports from China. ...the anti-dumping ...

Japan says it will bear cost of coronavirus vaccines for populace

Japans government said on Friday it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate ...

Non-aggression, peaceful resolution of differences imperative for regional peace: Rajnath Singh

Amid the ongoing border tension with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that a climate of trust, non-aggression, respect for international rules and peaceful resolution of differences is imperative for the security and sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020