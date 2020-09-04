Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attends 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting

The 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting was held through video conference under the Chairpersonship of the Russian Federation. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:32 IST
Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attends 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting
During the meeting, the discussion was held on the impact of the epidemiological situation on the cultural sphere in the BRICS countries and review of the possible implementation of joint cultural online-projects within BRICS. Image Credit: Twitter(@prahladspatel)

Union Minister of State (I//C) for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended 5th BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting on September 3, 2020. The 5th BRICS Culture Ministers' Meeting was held through video conference under the Chairpersonship of the Russian Federation. The delegates from Culture Ministries of the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the discussion was held on the impact of the epidemiological situation on the cultural sphere in the BRICS countries and review of the possible implementation of joint cultural online-projects within BRICS. The Minister of State for Culture addressed participants of the meeting and presented India's perspective to strengthen the cultural cooperation within BRICS through alternative mechanisms of sharing and organizing cultural events in the online format given the prevailing pandemic situation.

The Minister stated "Covid-19 has been a sad experience for us. But it has again shown us that nature does not discriminate among countries. It does not differentiate between people on the basis of caste and creed. Humans have divided the countries and defined borders by putting fences. But culture is the bonding force above all manmade demarcations and connects people through love and harmony. Therefore when we meet through such programs, we come back more enriched than before."

Some suggestions/events proposed by the Indian side in the Culture Minister's address are as below:

To explore possibilities of hosting a Digital Online Exhibition on a Shared theme towards the end of 2021 under the auspices of BRICS Alliance of Museums. And to extend full cooperation and content sharing for website envisaged under the BRICS Alliance.

Opening the BRICS Corner under the auspices of BRICS Alliance of Libraries proposed to be inaugurated during India's BRICS Presidency in 2021. The Corner will disseminate information related to the history and culture of BRICS countries. The corner will display the books, periodicals and other e-resources gifted by the BRICS countries, viz, Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.

The National Gallery of Modern Arts, New Delhi will host the BRICS Joint Exhibition titled 'Bonding Regions & Imagining Cultural Synergies' under the auspices of the BRICS Alliance of Art Museums and Galleries. The exhibition is proposed to be organized in 2021 coinciding with the BRICS event that India would be hosting in 2021. The exhibition aims to present around 100 works of art from the five prestigious institutions under the BRICS Alliance.

At the end of the meeting Declaration of the V Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Culture was agreed upon and signed by all the representatives of BRICS Nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 3% as tech selloff resumes

The Nasdaq fell another 3 on Friday after plunging in the previous session as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate in August.At 1023 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasda...

Democracy row poses challenge for EU COVID recovery fund

Agreeing the exact conditions on respecting democracy to attach to the disbursement of European Union funds is a key challenge for implementing the blocs plan to revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official said on Friday....

TN Guv condoles death of seven women in firecracker unit blast

Chennai Sept 4 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the death of seven women in an explosion at a fireworks factory at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district in the state on Friday. Purohit said he was grieved to hear about th...

NIM mountaineers climb three unscaled peaks in Uttarkashi

A three-member team of mountaineers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering NIM here recently climbed three unscaled peaks during a six-day expedition. The team successfully climbed the 4,790-metre-high Naga peak, the 5,871-metre-high Ku...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020