Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt to give compensation after assessing damage to crops, properties by floods

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the government would give compensation after assessing the damage caused by floods to crops and properties.

ANI | Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:01 IST
MP govt to give compensation after assessing damage to crops, properties by floods
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to media in Raisen district on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the government would give compensation after assessing the damage caused by floods to crops and properties. While talking to the media while visiting flood-hit villages in Raisen district, Chouhan said, "Each and every affected farm, house will be surveyed. Then the assessed value of the damaged crops and properties will be reimbursed to the affected farmers and residents."

"Betwa's water level has destroyed crops. A survey will be conducted and relief amount will be given to affected farmers under crop insurance scheme," he added. The Chief Minister also held a brief discussion with flood-affected villagers in the district. He also assured them of their rehabilitation.

The normal life has been disrupted following the heavy downpour that resulted in a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Fill post of state CIC within four weeks: HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill the post of state Chief Information Commissioner CIC within four weeks. A bench of justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh passed the order on a petition moved by N...

DG BSF visits forward areas along IB in Jammu, reviews security situation

Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana on Friday visited the International Border IB in Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation, a spokesman of the force said. His visit comes close on the heels of the detection of...

Russia jails opposition activist for 14 days for protest violation

A Russian court on Friday sentenced opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov to 14 days in jail after finding him guilty of breaking protest legislation.The activist from Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovskys Open Russia was detained over an inc...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq falls 3% as tech selloff resumes

The Nasdaq fell another 3 on Friday after plunging in the previous session as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate in August.At 1023 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020