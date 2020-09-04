Left Menu
Mumbai Police wasted time; ED, CBI, NCB will make revelation soon in Sushant death case: Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, lawyer of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Friday said that Mumbai Police misled the investigation in the Rajput death case and he has confidence that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will make a revelation soon in the case.

04-09-2020
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, speaking to ANI on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Vikas Singh, lawyer of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Friday said that Mumbai Police misled the investigation in the Rajput death case and he has confidence that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will make a revelation soon in the case. "The Mumbai Police wasted time in the probe and misled the investigation by not registering an FIR in the matter. ED's investigation started later. I have confidence that the ED, CBI and NCB will work in synergy and there should be a revelation in the matter soon," Singh told ANI.

"I will not comment on the investigation. Let the investigation agencies do their job and if there is any legal interpretation required or if there is a stand for the family to take, it is only then when I can comment," he added. The lawyer further said that the troubles in Sushant's life surfaced when Rhea Chakraborty entered in his life.

"All the troubles in Sushant Singh Rajput's life started after Rhea Chakraborty came in his life in 2019. He had anxiety which his family used to support him in. There was no major depression being suffered by Sushant. If he was suffering from something, then Rhea did not share it with his family," Singh said. Vikas Singh lambasted the psychiatrists who are speaking on the Sushant death case in the media saying that they are breaching the confidentiality between a patient and a doctor.

"The psychiatrists who are speaking on the Sushant case are wrong, it breaches the confidentiality clause between the doctor and the patient. This disrupts the investigation being done by the agencies. These matters should not be discussed in the media," he said. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under several sections including abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

