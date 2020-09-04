BSF seizes Hilsa fish worth Rs 2.4 lakh near Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized 200 kg of the prized Hilsa fish while being smuggled into India from Bangladesh through the border in West Bengal, an official said. A BSF patrol team, on noticing that four-five persons were trying to wade through a water body with loads on their heads towards India from Bangladesh in the Kalyani border outpost area, tried to stop them, the official said.

They managed to flee the spot leaving behind their belongings, the BSF official said, adding that the team recovered four big plastic containers hidden under water hyacinth. Total 200 kg Hilsa, worth around Rs 2,40,000 in the Indian market, was found in the containers, he said.

The seized fish was handed over to the customs office at Petrapole, the official said. The BSF has seized 2,800 kg of Hilsa fish so far this year while being smuggled into India from Bangladesh, he said.

