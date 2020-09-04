Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mosques in Tamil Nadu offer first Friday prayer after months

Following state government's permission to open places of worship from September 1 as part of relaxations in restrictions imposed against COVID-19, mosques across Tamil Nadu offered first Friday prayers after months.

ANI | Mylapore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:19 IST
Mosques in Tamil Nadu offer first Friday prayer after months
A Aboobucker, Chairman of Haj Association of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Following state government's permission to open places of worship from September 1 as part of relaxations in restrictions imposed against COVID-19, mosques across Tamil Nadu offered first Friday prayers after months. A Aboobucker Chairman, Haj Association of India, lauded the step taken by Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami.

"This is the first `jummah namaz' (Friday Prayer) for us after months. We did not get to celebrate Ramzan or Eid-al-Adha in mosques. I would like to thank the Chief Minister and state government on behalf of eight crores Tamils of all religions for the move," said Aboobucker. He said people have been given the task of sanitisation in mosques and COVID-19 norms are being followed during prayers.

Aboobucker also requested the state government to increase the pension of ulemas. "Due to COVID-19, the income of ulemas has suffered a lot. I would request the government to increase their pension," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Leader turned domestique Van Aert still bossing the Tour

A team leader in the one-day classics, Wout van Aert turns into a domestique de luxe come the Tour de France -- yet it has not stopped him annexing two brilliant stage wins in three days when allowed to play his own card by Jumbo-Visma.The ...

RattanIndia Power's loss narrows to Rs 450 cr in Jun quarter

RattanIndia Powers consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 450.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter. Its net loss had stood at Rs 488.06 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.The companys total income stood at Rs 268.07 crore in the June 2...

Tennis-Martic reaches U.S. Open last-16 despite ragged performance

Croatian eighth seed Petra Martic survived another sloppy display to see off Grand Slam newcomer Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 on Friday and reach the U.S. Open round of 16 for the second consecutive year. Martic, who struggled through an error-...

Affordable rental housing complexes included in infra sector

Affordable rental housing complexes have been included in the governments infrastructure sub-sectors list, as per a notification. With the approval of the Competent Authority, an updated Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure Sub-sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020