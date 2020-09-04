Maharashtra reports 19,218 new cases, COVID-19 tally reaches 8,63,062 in state

Maharashtra has reported 19,218 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 8,63,062 in the state.

The total number of cases in the state is 8,63,062 including 6,25,773 recovered patients, 2,10,978 active cases and 25,964 deaths, as per the state's Health Department. (ANI)

