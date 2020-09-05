Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mystery surrounds Algeria article branded ‘complete fabrication’ by UN rights office

The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) is dismissing as a “complete fabrication” an Algerian news report claiming that a UN tribunal has rejected a complaint by a group of political activists.

UN News | Updated: 05-09-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 08:52 IST
Mystery surrounds Algeria article branded ‘complete fabrication’ by UN rights office
Image Credit: Pixabay

In an article posted online on Tuesday, the Algérie Presse Service (APS) listed the reasons why "the Geneva Office of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal" had turned away the complaint in just 24 hours.

Phantom room

The story – which quoted an interview on Radio Monte Carlo two days earlier with someone described as the tribunal's secretary - was illustrated with a photo of a UN meeting room in Geneva.

There is indeed a UN Dispute Tribunal in Geneva, but it deals with internal administrative issues within the UN, not with human rights matters.

"The information contained in the article – which has been widely picked up by other media in Algeria and elsewhere – is a complete fabrication from start to finish", OHCHR spokesman Rupert Colville said in a statement on Friday.

"No UN human rights body with this name exists", he insisted.

Nor, he added, has the Office been unable to identify any relevant UN staff member or independent human rights expert with a name that correspondents with the individual who purportedly spoke with Radio Monte Carlo.

Complaints lodged

The Office has received complaints in recent weeks from Algerian citizens and activists that will be examined by relevant bodies in due course. But, as Mr. Colville's statement explained, no UN human rights body conducts an expedited 24-hour procedure.

A second problematic story "from the opposite perspective", appeared on Thursday on the Algérie Part website. It correctly described the APS report as false – but also included "largely invented" quotes that it attributed to a UN human rights office spokesperson.

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced on 25 August that a referendum will take place on 1 November on a new constitution that would give more power to the prime minister's office and parliament, according to news reports.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Judge orders US to stop detaining migrant children in hotels

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Friday to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted fundamental humanitarian protections. US D...

Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur

Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odishas Ganjam district to Gujarats Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintende...

Bundelkhand will be a role model on organic farming: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said Bundelkhand will be made a role model on organic farming. Directing officials to explore possibilities of organic agriculture and promotion of zero budget agriculture, he said that it wi...

Italy's winning streak ends at 11 after draw with Bosnia

Edin Dekos goal helped Bosnia-Herzegovina hold Italy to a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Nations League, ending the Azzurris record winning streak at 11. Deko, who plays his club football with Roma and is therefore no stranger to Italy, put Bosnia ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020