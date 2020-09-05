Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur

Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odisha's Ganjam district to Gujarat's Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 09:26 IST
Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur
Visual from the accident site. . Image Credit: ANI

Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odisha's Ganjam district to Gujarat's Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The incident took place at 3:30 am this morning when the bus was passing through the Cheri Khedi area in Raipur.

The injured persons have been admitted to Ambedkar hospital here. Further details are awaited.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Judge orders US to stop detaining migrant children in hotels

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Friday to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted fundamental humanitarian protections. US D...

Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur

Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odishas Ganjam district to Gujarats Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintende...

Bundelkhand will be a role model on organic farming: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said Bundelkhand will be made a role model on organic farming. Directing officials to explore possibilities of organic agriculture and promotion of zero budget agriculture, he said that it wi...

Italy's winning streak ends at 11 after draw with Bosnia

Edin Dekos goal helped Bosnia-Herzegovina hold Italy to a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Nations League, ending the Azzurris record winning streak at 11. Deko, who plays his club football with Roma and is therefore no stranger to Italy, put Bosnia ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020