Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur

Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odisha's Ganjam district to Gujarat's Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The incident took place at 3:30 am this morning when the bus was passing through the Cheri Khedi area in Raipur.

The injured persons have been admitted to Ambedkar hospital here. Further details are awaited.