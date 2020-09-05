Seven killed after bus transporting labourers collided with truck in Raipur
Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odisha's Ganjam district to Gujarat's Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 05-09-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 09:26 IST
Seven people were killed while seven others were injured after a bus transporting labourers, from Odisha's Ganjam district to Gujarat's Surat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi here on Saturday, according to Ajay Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). The incident took place at 3:30 am this morning when the bus was passing through the Cheri Khedi area in Raipur.
The injured persons have been admitted to Ambedkar hospital here. Further details are awaited.
ALSO READ
British national held for sexually abusing minor boy of his shelter home in Odisha
2 held with 120 kgs ganja worth Rs 10 lakhs in Odisha
Baby elephant carcass found in Hemgir forest pond in Odisha
10 deaths, 2,698 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha
Wild bear attacks man at residential area in Odisha's Kalahandi