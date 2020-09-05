Arrests by NCB proves there was something big Mumbai Police wanted to hide: lawyer of Sushant's family

Arrests made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) proves the fear of Sushant Singh Rajput's family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide, the lawyer of Rajput's family said on Saturday. Advocate Vikash Singh, lawyer of the family, said there are several angles in the case and added that the family hopes that more of them would come to light.

"Arrests by the NCB prove the fear of the family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide. Clearly, there are several angles in this case. The family of Sushant Singh Rajput hopes that more angles will come out," Singh said. The NCB had yesterday arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and her associate Samuel Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The two accused persons will be produced before a Mumbai court for custody in the case. Earlier, the NCB had arrested two others -- Zaid Vilatra and Kaizen Ibrahim -- in the matter. Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler was arrested after NCB uncovered his linkages with Abbas Lakhani, who was apprehended after a raid in which bud (curated marijuana) was seized from him.

The NCB had launched an investigation in the matter after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)