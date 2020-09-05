Niti Aayog lauds implementation model of Supplementary Nutrition Programme in Odisha
Niti Aayog has lauded the implementation model of the Supplementary Nutrition Programme in Odisha. In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the Aayog has stated that "the decentralized model of production and distribution through greater engagement with the Self Help Groups (SHGs) has ensured greater transparency and efficiency in the implementation of the Supplementary Nutrition Programme in the state."
It further stated that besides eliminating the middlemen, the model has "empowered women Self Help Group" by providing them with a new source of income. The Women and Child Development department in collaboration with the Mission Shakti department of Odisha Government have been engaging the women self-help groups in the preparation and packaging of Take Home Ration under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, with fixed day approach.
In this program, nutri-food items are mixed in proportionate quantities on the 23rd of every month for distribution on the first day of every month among the beneficiaries. With the SHGs of the localities taking centre-stage in the program under a central monitoring system, the model has ensured mothers and children across the state enjoy the ease of access to a nutritious life. (ANI)
