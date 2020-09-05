Major ports asked to use only tug boats made in India

Major ports asked to use only tug boats made in IndiaPTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:51 IST
Visakhapatnam
- READ MORE ON:
- Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
The corona era has posed many challenges to the mankind but the life and work cannot stop due to it as the success lies in tackling them rather than running away from them, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. The ...
The first ever cannabis medicine project will soon be set up in Jammu with Canadian collaboration, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. The Minister of State for Prime Ministers Office said it is the first major foreign investmen...
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has dampened hopes that spectators would be allowed to attend football matches from the start of the new season, saying on Saturday that it would be inappropriate at the present time. Italy, hit by one ...
A court here on Saturday pulled up an investigating officer of Delhi Police for failing to file replies to bail applications in a case related to the alleged murder of a head constable during the February riots, saying he was dealing with a...