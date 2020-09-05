Devlali-Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail to run Tri-weekly
The Central Railway has decided to increase the frequency of Devlali-Muzaffarpur Bi-weekly Kisan Rail as Tri-weekly with effect from September 8, 2020 onwards.
According to an official release, Central Railway will also increase the frequency of Link Kisan Rail from Bi-weekly to Tri-weekly between Sangola and Manmad.
These will be attached/detached to Devlali-Muzaffarpur Kisan Rail at Manmad. (ANI)
