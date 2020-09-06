Left Menu
Development News Edition

School-going girls encourage people donate gadgets to help needy students attend online classes

A group of five girls in Chandigarh have taken an initiative to collect electronic devices from people as donations for In an effort to help needy students to attend online classes.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 06:33 IST
School-going girls encourage people donate gadgets to help needy students attend online classes
Saachi Ahuja speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A group of five girls in Chandigarh have taken an initiative to collect electronic devices from people as donations for In an effort to help needy students to attend online classes. Speaking to ANI, Saachi Ahuja, one of the girls said, "We've given gadgets to 21 girls. It's helping them to attend online classes as schools are closed."

These school-going teenagers have come together to encourage youngsters to donate their gadgets like mobile phones and laptops for underprivileged girls who cannot afford these gadgets for online learning. It has been almost four months that all the schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown which has pushed students to opt for e-learning.

Under the initiative 'Prerna - for you and us', these girls approach the youngsters to donate gadgets and provide the same to underprivileged girls. These girls have also been helped by their tutor at Chandigarh.

Another girl from the group said, "We talked to our teacher and got to know that there are some students who cannot attend e-classes so we came up with an idea of Prerna - for you and us under which we encourage people to donate their gadgets for the needy ones." According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,095 active cases in the Union Territory with 68 deaths so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Keys retires from third-round match with neck injury

Seventh seed Madison Keys retired from her third-round clash with Frances Alize Cornet early in the second set on Saturday with a neck injury.Keys was trailing 7-64 3-2 when she shook her head and told the Frenchwoman and the umpire she cou...

Tennis-Pironkova surprises herself with comeback run in New York

There were times when Tsvetana Pironkova thought she had played her last top-level tennis match after taking a break from the tour in 2017 but the Bulgarian has surprised herself with a run to the last-16 at the U.S. Open without dropping a...

Ahmedabad Metro starts sanitisation ahead of resumption of services

Metro authorities undertook sanitization work in Ahmedabad ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4. Workers carried out the sanitization work at the stations and also inside the trains.A few days back, t...

Valley fire spreads over 500 acres in San Diego County

San Diego US, September 6 ANISputnik Wildfire has spread over 500 acres in San Diego County, threatening local communities, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Cal Fire. ValleyFire off of Japatul Road and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020