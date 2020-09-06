New Telangana Secretariat will have Temple, Church, two Mosques: Chief Minister

In the new Secretariat, Temple, Mosques, and Church would be constructed by the government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday. He declared that after the end of the ensuing Legislative Session, foundation stones will be laid for all the places of worship on the same day and construction works will be launched and completed on a fast note mirroring the true Ganga Jamuna Tehjeeb of the State.

Rao held a meeting with the elder members of the Muslim community at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday over the construction of a new Mosque at the Secretariat and other issues. On this occasion, he discussed several issues at length. He elicited their opinion and suggestions. During the meeting, it was decided to construct one temple, two mosques that were damaged while demolishing the old secretariat buildings by the government. It was decided to construct them with all the facilities.

"The government would construct two Mosques, each in 750 square feet (total 1500 Sq Feet) including one Imam Quarters. The new Mosques would be constructed at the same location where they were, in the new Secretariat. The New Mosques after the construction will be handed over to the State Wakf Board," the Chief Minister said. "Temple will also be constructed in 1,500 Square feet and the temple after the construction will be handed over to the Endowments department," added Rao.

Since there was a demand from the Christian Community that they should also have Church in the new Secretariat, the government will construct the Church, he further said. The Chief Minister said the state treats all religions equally. It will practice religious tolerance. It is a symbol of Ganga Jamuna Tehjeeb. Hence, new places of worship are constructed in the new secretariat for all the religions. After the Legislative Sessions, the foundation stone for these places of worship will be laid on the same day.

"We will expedite the construction of Anees-ul-Gurbah, the institution which gives shelter to the orphaned Muslim children and gives them education. Already 80 per cent of the construction works were done. Another Rs 18 crore is needed and it will be released and the construction works will be completed speedily," he said. The government has decided to set up an Islamic Centre in Hyderabad with international standards. A piece of land was allocated for the purpose. There was some delay in the construction work due to Corona Pandemic. Works on this Centre will also be put on fast track very soon.

He said that there is a need to have Burial places (Khabrastans) around the city of Hyderabad. We have requested Rangareddy and Medchel Collectors to identify the lands. They have identified some places. At several places in the city, 150 to 200 Khabrastans will be created. "Due to the widening of roads in Narayanpet, Asurkhana was damaged. Instructions were given to the Collector concerned to identify the land and construct the Asurkhana," he said.

"We are recognizing Urdu as the second official language in the state. Programmes will be organised for the protection and development of the Urdu language. The development programmes for Urdu will be taken up by the Official Language Commission and a Vice President connected with Urdu language will be appointed in the Commission," Rao added. Home Minister Mohammed Ali, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Moulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Board Secretary Moulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani were among the people present in the meeting. (ANI)