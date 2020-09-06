Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 5 months, Delhi Metro set to welcome commuters with abundant caution, Covid-protocols in place

After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to welcome passengers in a phased manner in three stages begining from September 7.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 14:52 IST
After 5 months, Delhi Metro set to welcome commuters with abundant caution, Covid-protocols in place
A visual from Rajiv Chowk Metro station of Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to welcome passengers in a phased manner in three stages begining from September 7. The Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to outbreak of Covid is looking to reopen with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID social distancing protocols.

On Monday the Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will be opened. Over a period of next five days i.e, by 12th September, rest of the Lines will also be made operational with all safety measures in place to check the spread of Covid-19 in the Metro premises which requires everyone to follow a new normal of social distancing, face mask and hand sanitisation. This morning at Rajiv Chowk metro, one of the capital's busiest interchange station, workers carried out santisation drive. They cleaned benches, lifts and floors but also the metal barricades placed at the platforms.

As a precautionary measure and to avoid human contact, automatic thermal scanners have been placed at the platforms along with sanitizer dispensing machines for the passengers and the staff. Notably, tokens will not be permitted for travelling, only smart cards will be allowed. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited Rajiv Chowk to take stock of preparations. "I am happy that the people of Delhi will again be able to travel by metro after five months. I request people to follow all the protocols and not to compromise on social distancing norm while standing at the platforms and also inside the train. I would also urge them to avoid travel if they are no required. In Delhi, the COVID-19 situation is under control. Our recovery rate is good," he said.

Also, arrangements have been made for the passengers to sit on alternate seats in the train or stand, maintaining a gap of one meter. Stripe markers have also been provided at all queuing area like frisking, ticketing, AFC gates, lift, escalators. CISF personnel deployed at the metro stations have been tasked with keeping ahawk-eyed vigil on the travellers flouting norms along with security checking and dog squads patrolling. They have been provided not only with the masks but also the face shields to protect themselves from falling prey to the deadly virus.

As per the DMRC guidelines, trains will be sanitised at terminal stations. Similarly, once they are back to Depots after the end of the day, the trains will again be thoroughly sanitised. Also, the train doors will be kept open at terminal stations to let fresh air into the trains. Notably, after the Central government suspended the metro rail services in the last week of March, commuters hopped were compelled to use other public transport such as private cab services and buses in Delhi. Many of them had to wait for hours as transportation was regulated due to the pandemic. On receiving complaints from the scores of people, the Delhi government later allowed e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws to ply on roads with a single passenger for hassle-free commuting.

Initially, the metro will be run in two slots -- 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm till September 10. Only Yellow Line of Delhi Metro railways -- from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre -- will be operational in phase I. From September 11, the train will run from 7 am to 1 pm, 4 pm to 10 pm. Delhi Metro will run from 6 am to 11 pm from September 12. The other routes of Delhi Metro -- Blue Line, Pink Line and Gurgaon Line -- will start operating from September 9. To maintain orderliness and regulate flow of passengers with social distancing norms, only one or two gates will be kept open for entry /exit of passengers at a station.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, DMRC has made additional deployment of around 1000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel which may take some time to settle in. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charred body of Thai woman found in Surat flat

The charred body of a Thai woman was found in a flat in Magdalla area of Surat in Gujarat, police said on Sunday. Neighbours of the woman, identified as Mimmi, found flames emanating from her second floor rented flat in the intervening nigh...

T-Series serves legal notice to social video apps for copyright infringement

Music company T-Series has issued notices to many social video platforms, including Bolo Indya, Mitron, MX Players Takatak, Triller and Josh, for copyright violations and warned them against using the work of the company on their platforms ...

Cricket-England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international ODI series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Li...

Man held for posing as Punjab policeman, promoting alcohol as COVID-19 cure

A man from Ludhiana was arrested for posing as a policeman and asking people via a video message to buy alcohol to battle with COVID-19, police said. The incident came to light after the video of the man went viral on social media platforms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020