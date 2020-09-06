NCB raids BBMP Corporator, son's residence in Bengaluru

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporator Keshavamurthy and his son here on Sunday. NCB zonal and Mumbai officials conducted the raid.

Yashas, Keshavamurthy's son, had been issued a notice by NCB to appear before September 7 in connection with drug peddlers. Earlier, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested and taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a drug case.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) had sent a notice to Kannada actress Ragini to appear before it for investigation in connection with a drug case. Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry.The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)