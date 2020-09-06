Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB raids BBMP Corporator, son's residence in Bengaluru

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporator Keshavamurthy and his son here on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-09-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 14:53 IST
NCB raids BBMP Corporator, son's residence in Bengaluru
Narcotics Control Bureau logo. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporator Keshavamurthy and his son here on Sunday. NCB zonal and Mumbai officials conducted the raid.

Yashas, Keshavamurthy's son, had been issued a notice by NCB to appear before September 7 in connection with drug peddlers. Earlier, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested and taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a drug case.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) had sent a notice to Kannada actress Ragini to appear before it for investigation in connection with a drug case. Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry.The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charred body of Thai woman found in Surat flat

The charred body of a Thai woman was found in a flat in Magdalla area of Surat in Gujarat, police said on Sunday. Neighbours of the woman, identified as Mimmi, found flames emanating from her second floor rented flat in the intervening nigh...

T-Series serves legal notice to social video apps for copyright infringement

Music company T-Series has issued notices to many social video platforms, including Bolo Indya, Mitron, MX Players Takatak, Triller and Josh, for copyright violations and warned them against using the work of the company on their platforms ...

Cricket-England call up Salt as reserve for Australia ODIs

England have called up Sussex batsman Phil Salt as a reserve for the three-match one-day international ODI series against Australia starting Sept. 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The 24-year-old struck an impressive 58-ball 100 for the Li...

Man held for posing as Punjab policeman, promoting alcohol as COVID-19 cure

A man from Ludhiana was arrested for posing as a policeman and asking people via a video message to buy alcohol to battle with COVID-19, police said. The incident came to light after the video of the man went viral on social media platforms...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020