Fire on supertanker off Sri Lanka extinguished - navy spokesman

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 06-09-2020 16:41 IST
Fire on supertanker off Sri Lanka extinguished - navy spokesman
A fire on a supertanker abandoned off Sri Lanka's east coast has been extinguished, a Sri Lankan navy spokesman said on Sunday.

"The fire on the oil tanker has been doused. However we are continuing to spray water in case it reignites," Captain Indika De Silva told Reuters. The New Diamond is carrying about 2 million barrels of crude oil, although a senior Sri Lankan navy official said on Friday there was no real risk of a spill.

The fire broke out in the engine room on Thursday morning and spread to the bridge of the ship.

