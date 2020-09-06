ICG pollution response ship joins firefighting onboard oil tanker off Lankan coast

A specialized Indian Coast Guard (ICG) pollution response ship, Samudra Paheredar, joined the firefighting operation onboard an oil tanker off the Sri Lankan coast on Sunday, the coast guard said. The Indian Coast Guard has launched the firefighting and pollution response operation for MT New Diamond off Sri Lanka on September 3.

The Indian Coast Guard is the competent authority under the South Asian Cooperative for Environment Protection (SACEP) for coordinating pollution response in the South Region Sea Area. "Specialised ICG pollution response ship Samudra Paheredar arrived at the scene of the incident today at 0300 hours and joined the firefighting operation. The ship is equipped with an ocean boom, four oil skimmers and oil spill dispersant to handle pollution response in event of an oil slick," a statement issued by the coast guard said. "No oil spill has so far been reported and the fire is localized," it added.

In the morning, Coast Guard Dornier 755 was tasked from the Mattala International Airport in Sri Lanka for an aerial recce. Another CG Dornier sortie is planned for aerial assessment, the statement said. "#Aerial reconnaissance continuing & flames still visible with smoke emanating from superstructure. Air-Dropping of Dry Chemical Powder being undertaken. #FirefightingatSea @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @IndiainSL.

"#OnSceneCommander #INSSahyadri reports fire on #MTNewDiamond under control. Aerial reconnaissance being undertaken to assess the present situation, to be followed by boarding of ship. @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @MEAIndia @srilanka_navy @PetroleumMin @PIB_India #MTNewDiamond #Update Fire under control. @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @PetroleumMin @srilanka_navy @IndiainSL," the Indian Navy said in a tweet. The inertness of the cargo is being maintained with sustained firefighting operations, no oil spill has been reported, the fire remains localized and the cargo hold is reported to be safe, the coast guard statement said.

"Fire appears to be doused and no flame and smoke is visible. Situation is being monitored for further action," it added. Continuous boundary-cooling is in progress and no further increase in the crack or any significant change in the trim or list has been observed, the statement said.

"Continuous liaison and coordination is being maintained with the Sri Lankan Navy/Coast Guard and other authorities for augmentation and effective response," it said. ICG ships Sujay, Shaurya, Sarang and pollution response vessel Samudra Paheredar are continuously engaged in the firefighting operation on rotation, using a specialized external firefighting system, the statement said. ICG fast patrol vessels Ameya and Abheek embarked with the dry chemical powder and oil spill dispersants are maintained in close vicinity to render assistance as required.

Sri Lankan ships Samudra, Udara, SLCGS Samaraksha, SLCGS Samudra Raksha, SLN FACs P 462 and 464, along with Indian Navy's INS Sahyadri, are in the area. CG Helicopter ex-ICGS Sujay is being launched regularly for aerial assessment and planning the further course of action. Aerial recce by Sri Lankan Air Force Beachcraft and spraying of water through Bambi Bucket by Sri Lankan Air Force MI-17 are also in progress, the statement said.

"Tow changed from Tug APL Winger and shifted to TTT 01. MT New Diamond is presently under tow with TTT 01. Tug Ravana, Tug Vasabha, Tug Yanel, and Tug ALP Winger are continuing with the firefighting operations," it added.