U'khand Minister Madan Kaushik tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised at AIIMS Rishikesh

Urban Development Minister of Uttarakhand Madan Kaushik tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. According to Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Kaushik's Antigen test report came positive today.

On the advice of district administration and the health department, the Minister has been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh. Kaushik was in home isolation after getting in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. (ANI)