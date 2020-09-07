Left Menu
Development News Edition

WCD asks people to share traditional recipes for database of indigenous nutritious food

The appeal was made by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani ahead of observing 'Poshan maah' this month. "In order to form a database of indigenous food items with high nutrition value, the WCD Ministry seeks support of people of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:13 IST
WCD asks people to share traditional recipes for database of indigenous nutritious food
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Women and Child Development Ministry have urged people to share traditional recipes of their region and family for it to build a database of indigenous food items with high nutrition value. The appeal was made by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani ahead of observing 'Poshan maah' this month.

"In order to form a database of indigenous food items with high nutrition value, the WCD Ministry seeks support of people of India. Contribute towards Bharatiya Poshan Krish Kosh by sharing traditional recipes of your family and region," she said in a tweet. Irani said the government is developing Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh -- a repository of indigenous crops of every region and district.

"We also aim to form a database of indigenous recipes of every corner of the country," she tweeted. "We have a diverse range of indigenous ingredients that not only add flavor to the food but also cater to the daily intake of micronutrients required for a healthy mind and body. Each region, family of India has a legacy of its own when it comes to food," Irani said in another tweet.

The minister said during 'Poshan Maah', the government will launch a drive to identify Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) children and ensure adequate nutrition and care which will have a long-term impact on the health of the child and go a long way in improving India's nutrition indices. The National Nutrition Month is celebrated every year in September.

During the month, the government organizes programs to spread awareness on the issues related to malnutrition like stunting, under-nutrition, anemia, and low birth weight in children, and focus on adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. 'Poshan Mah' is celebrated under the national nutrition mission or Poshan Abhiyan which aims to tackle malnutrition in the country.

According to the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4), 38.4 per cent children under five years of age are stunted or low height-for-age and 21 per cent wasted or low weight-for-height in India. As many as 48.3 percent of children in Bihar under five are stunted, the survey said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Politicially motivated: Maha minister on security to Kangana

A Maharashtra minister on Monday termed as politically motivated the Centres decision to provide Y-Plus category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has been provided with Y-plus category security after she spoke about drug ...

Omron Healthcare India eyes 27 pc revenue growth to Rs 150 cr in FY21

Medical devices maker Omron Healthcare India is eyeing 27 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 150 crore in 2020-21 on the back of increased awareness about home monitoring among people, a top company official said on Sunday. The company had a re...

Nitish Kumar should speak on crime, unemployment in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Hours after Bihar Chief Minister addressed a virtual rally ahead of the state assembly polls, Leader of Opposition LoP Tejashwi Yadav asked Nitish Kumar to speak on unemployment and crime rate in the state. They Bihar government want to kee...

PM must answer on govt strategy to control spread of COVID-19: Cong

With India recording the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, the Congress on Monday accused the Modi government of failing to control the spread of the virus and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer the nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020