Fire breaks out at chemical factory in the Sikandra area of Agra

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in the Sikandra area of AgraDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:45 IST
Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in the Sikandra area of Agra. According to sources, no casualty has been reported.
#WATCH: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Sikandra area of Agra. So far, no casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/5D03ZjRQkX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2020
Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
Further details awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikandra area
- Sikandra Fire