Fire breaks out at chemical factory in the Sikandra area of Agra

Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in the Sikandra area of Agra. According to sources, no casualty has been reported.

#WATCH: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Sikandra area of Agra. So far, no casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/5D03ZjRQkX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2020

Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited.