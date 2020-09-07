Left Menu
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in the Sikandra area of Agra

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:45 IST
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in the Sikandra area of Agra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in the Sikandra area of Agra. According to sources, no casualty has been reported.

Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited.

