Delhi Metro restarts with nearly 7,500 passengers in first shift

Approximately 7,500 passengers availed the services of Delhi Metro which resumed its operations on Monday in a calibrated manner, after 169 days of shutdown due to coronavirus, according to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:30 IST
Visual from the metro train. . Image Credit: ANI

Approximately 7,500 passengers availed the services of Delhi Metro which resumed its operations on Monday in a calibrated manner, after 169 days of shutdown due to coronavirus, according to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). In phase 1, metro services resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram from 7 am to 11 am. The second shift begins from 4 pm to 8 pm.

"DMRC resumed its services on Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, as per the graded resumption plan, from 7 am today. Operations in the first four hours from 7 am to 11 am was smooth with approx. 7500 passengers availing the services. DMRC got complete cooperation from its commuters who availed the services for the first time in 169 days with all new norms of metro travel in place owing to the ongoing pandemic," read the statement. "DMRC will also take all possible measures to ensure that services are smooth in the evening four hours (from 4 pm to 8 pm) as well," it said.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave a nod to the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. The metro services were suspended since March due to COVID-19.

Director Operations, DMRC, AK Garg expressed happiness over the resumption of metro services in the national capital and seeing passengers travelling confidently amid the COVID-19 crisis. "I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro. We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters," said Garg.

Services on Blue and Pink lines will resume from September 9 while the functioning of Red, Green and Violet lines will begin from September 10. Magenta and Grey lines will be made operational from September 11 and Airport line from September 12. (ANI)

