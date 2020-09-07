Left Menu
Development News Edition

Operation Greens: Centre extends price stabilisation interventions for fruit, vegetables in J&K

The Centre has extended the price stabilisation interventions under 'Operation Greens' scheme for fruits and vegetables produced in Jammu and Kashmir to extend support to the farmers and prevent distress sale.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:57 IST
Operation Greens: Centre extends price stabilisation interventions for fruit, vegetables in J&K

The Centre has extended the price stabilisation interventions under 'Operation Greens' scheme for fruits and vegetables produced in Jammu and Kashmir to extend support to the farmers and prevent distress sale. "As part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, GoI announces extension of Price Stabilisation Interventions under 'Operation Greens' scheme to all notified fruits & vegetables (TOTAL); the initiative will support fruit & vegetable farmers & prevent distress sale," Jammu and Kashmir government said in a tweet on Monday.

According to an order passed by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the ministry will bear 50 per cent of the transportation cost from productions clusters to consumption centres or cost for storage of the produce up to three months if the price of the crop falls below the average of last three years or below 15 per cent of last year's price. The fruits and vegetables covered under the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir include apple, pear, almond, capsicum, carrot cucumber, okra, orange, kinnow and lemon.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lt Guv Sinha condoles demise of former NC MLA

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former National Conference MLA Thakur Rachpal Singh who died of coronavirus. In a condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal...

Three Somali special forces killed, US officer wounded in car bomb -Somali official

Three Somali special forces soldiers were killed and a U.S. officer was seriously wounded in a car bomb on Monday outside the forces base in the countrys south, a regional Somali government official said. Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said the...

Vietnam begins trial of 29 villagers in deadly land dispute

A Vietnamese court on Monday began the trial of 29 villagers accused of involvement in a deadly clash with police over a land dispute, state media reported. State broadcaster VTV said 25 of the defendants are accused of murdering three poli...

NHAI takes 'strict action' against defaulting firms for accident at under-construction bridge in WB

The NHAI on Monday said it has debarred the developer firm and consultants from participation in future projects after holding them responsible for accident at an under-construction bridge over river Ganga at downstream of Farakka Barrage i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020