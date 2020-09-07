Operation Greens: Centre extends price stabilisation interventions for fruit, vegetables in J&K

The Centre has extended the price stabilisation interventions under 'Operation Greens' scheme for fruits and vegetables produced in Jammu and Kashmir to extend support to the farmers and prevent distress sale. "As part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, GoI announces extension of Price Stabilisation Interventions under 'Operation Greens' scheme to all notified fruits & vegetables (TOTAL); the initiative will support fruit & vegetable farmers & prevent distress sale," Jammu and Kashmir government said in a tweet on Monday.

According to an order passed by Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the ministry will bear 50 per cent of the transportation cost from productions clusters to consumption centres or cost for storage of the produce up to three months if the price of the crop falls below the average of last three years or below 15 per cent of last year's price. The fruits and vegetables covered under the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir include apple, pear, almond, capsicum, carrot cucumber, okra, orange, kinnow and lemon.