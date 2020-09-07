Left Menu
Ajmer Sharif dargah reopens for devotees

Ajmer Sharif dargah reopened for people on Monday, months after it was closed due to COVID-19, with the devotees following the safety norms as they visited the shrine to pay their obeisance.

ANI | Ajmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 20:18 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The management of the dargah of 12th-century Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti has taken precautions in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. The temperature of devotees is being taken and they enter the shrine after sanitising their hands. "The dargah was closed for people for the last five-six months due to the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions. However, prayers were being conducted by the priest here regularly. Today the dargah has finally been reopened for the public. The devotees are happy as they had been waiting for this day," a priest told ANI.

Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah re-opened for people on Sunday with COVID-19 precautions in place. The first namaz was offered by the devotees at 5 am. The Unlock 4 guidelines, under which more relaxations have been given in the COVID-19 restrictions by the government, came into force from September 1. (ANI)

