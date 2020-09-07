Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt 'paying a penalty' for getting Kia Motors to set up plant in state: Minister

The Andhra Pradesh government was "paying a penalty" for getting Kia Motors to set up its car manufacturing plant in the state by way of giving incentives assured by the previous government, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said here on Monday.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:14 IST
AP govt 'paying a penalty' for getting Kia Motors to set up plant in state: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government was "paying a penalty" for getting Kia Motors to set up its car manufacturing plant in the state by way of giving incentives assured by the previous government, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said here on Monday. Addressing a press conference here, he said the incumbent government was bound to fulfill the obligations, "whether I like it or not", for the next 20 years.

"Kia investment...no doubt it's a very good investment and I compliment that (previous TDP) government for getting it. But we also have to pay a penalty for getting it...by way of incentives," Goutham Reddy pointed out.

"If that was the call of the government then...that we got the company strategically...as a government I have to fulfill that obligation also. I may like it or not, but I have to fulfill the obligations. For the next 20 years, I have to pay them," the Industries Minister noted.

The then government of N Chandrababu Naidu signed an agreement with Kia Motors, offering a slew of incentives to set up its car manufacturing plant at Erramanchi in the backward Anantapuramu district with a capacity of three lakh units a year. The state government spent over Rs 450 crore on land and infrastructure development (roads, electricity, water supply, besides other facilities, for the plant.

Several tax incentives and power tariff concessions were also offered for 20 years. Goutham Reddy made the remarks while talking about investments coming into the state and the Ease of Doing Business rankings as the state retained its top position for the third year in a row.

"Ease of Doing Business is different from the investments coming in. Investments come, for one, strategic reasons," he said.

EoDB applied to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, what he called "the weaker sections of industrialists". "Whether or not the industrial policies are conducive to them.

Whether or not the government incentives are paid to them. What is our reaction time in addressing his requirements, how transparent is our system?...that's the focus," he said.

The YSR Congress government, from the beginning, has been focusing on MSMEs and addressing their problems since "they are the biggest employers and wealth creators", the minister added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

In pandemic, Nigerian teacher can 'teach the whole world'

For many 12th graders, the closure of Nigerias public schools to combat the spread of COVID-19 presents a particular problem How to prepare for crucial, final exams Basirat Olamide Ajayi, a math teacher in Lagos, Nigerias biggest city, came...

Dharavi adds 5 COVID-19 cases; tally 2,824: BMC

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking its count of infections to 2,824, the Brihanmumbai Municipal CorporationBMC said.The number of active cases in the densely-populated slum colony, once a COVID-...

France's Macron, Greek PM to discuss Turkey at 'MED7' summit

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the European Unions strained relationship with Turkey this week with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macrons office said on Monday. Macron and Mitsotakis will attend a MED7 summit on t...

Turkish court sentences nightclub shooting suspect to life in jail

A Turkish court sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday the main suspect in a gun attack at an Istanbul nightclub on New Years Day, 2017, in which 39 people were killed, Turkeys state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Abdulkadir Masharip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020