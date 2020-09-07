Left Menu
Development News Edition

Very few countries have such capabilities: PM Modi congratulates DRDO for successful flight testing of HSTDV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight testing of HSTDV, saying that very few countries have such capability.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:13 IST
Very few countries have such capabilities: PM Modi congratulates DRDO for successful flight testing of HSTDV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight testing of HSTDV, saying that very few countries have such capability. "Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successful flight of the Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle today. The scramjet engine developed by our scientists helped the flight achieve a speed 6 times the speed of sound! Very few countries have such capability today," said PM Modi in a tweet.

In a landmark achievement, the DRDO on Monday successfully flight tested the HSTDV from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy described it as a 'major technological breakthrough' and said it puts India in a selected club of nations who have demonstrated this technology.

"It's a major technological breakthrough in country. This testing paves the way for development of more critical technologies, materials & hypersonic vehicles. This puts India in a selected club of nations who have demonstrated this technology," said G Satheesh Reddy. A Defence Ministry release said Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated the hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) at 1103 hours from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha today.

"The hypersonic cruise vehicle was launched using a proven solid rocket motor, which took it to an altitude of 30 kilometres (km), where the aerodynamic heat shields were separated at hypersonic Mach number. The cruise vehicle separated from the launch vehicle and the air intake opened as planned," the Defence Ministry release said. The Ministry said the hypersonic combustion sustained and the cruise vehicle continued on its desired flight path at a velocity of six times the speed of sound i.e., nearly 2 km/second for more than 20 seconds. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

In pandemic, Nigerian teacher can 'teach the whole world'

For many 12th graders, the closure of Nigerias public schools to combat the spread of COVID-19 presents a particular problem How to prepare for crucial, final exams Basirat Olamide Ajayi, a math teacher in Lagos, Nigerias biggest city, came...

Dharavi adds 5 COVID-19 cases; tally 2,824: BMC

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking its count of infections to 2,824, the Brihanmumbai Municipal CorporationBMC said.The number of active cases in the densely-populated slum colony, once a COVID-...

France's Macron, Greek PM to discuss Turkey at 'MED7' summit

French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the European Unions strained relationship with Turkey this week with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macrons office said on Monday. Macron and Mitsotakis will attend a MED7 summit on t...

Turkish court sentences nightclub shooting suspect to life in jail

A Turkish court sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday the main suspect in a gun attack at an Istanbul nightclub on New Years Day, 2017, in which 39 people were killed, Turkeys state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. Abdulkadir Masharip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020