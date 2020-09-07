Very few countries have such capabilities: PM Modi congratulates DRDO for successful flight testing of HSTDV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight testing of HSTDV, saying that very few countries have such capability. "Congratulations to @DRDO_India for successful flight of the Hypersonic Test Demonstration Vehicle today. The scramjet engine developed by our scientists helped the flight achieve a speed 6 times the speed of sound! Very few countries have such capability today," said PM Modi in a tweet.

In a landmark achievement, the DRDO on Monday successfully flight tested the HSTDV from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy described it as a 'major technological breakthrough' and said it puts India in a selected club of nations who have demonstrated this technology.

"It's a major technological breakthrough in country. This testing paves the way for development of more critical technologies, materials & hypersonic vehicles. This puts India in a selected club of nations who have demonstrated this technology," said G Satheesh Reddy. A Defence Ministry release said Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated the hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) at 1103 hours from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha today.

"The hypersonic cruise vehicle was launched using a proven solid rocket motor, which took it to an altitude of 30 kilometres (km), where the aerodynamic heat shields were separated at hypersonic Mach number. The cruise vehicle separated from the launch vehicle and the air intake opened as planned," the Defence Ministry release said. The Ministry said the hypersonic combustion sustained and the cruise vehicle continued on its desired flight path at a velocity of six times the speed of sound i.e., nearly 2 km/second for more than 20 seconds. (ANI)