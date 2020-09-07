SDRF comes to rescue of man who falls ill in Kedarnath
A member of the temple committee who fell ill was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and taken to hospital on a stretcher and then by a helicopter, said Kedarnath police station on Monday.ANI | Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:55 IST
Kedarnath police said that 32-year-old Santosh Trivedi fell ill and was rescued and carried on a stretcher from Shri Kedarnath to Lincholi by SDRF. After that, he was taken by a helicopter to Dehradun for his treatment. (ANI)
