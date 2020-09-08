Left Menu
Amritsar: Farmers protest against Central ordinances

Farmers in Amritsar held a protest against three ordinances of the Central government on Monday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 10:49 IST
Farmers at a protest against the Central government in Amritsar on Monday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Amritsar held a protest against three ordinances of the Central government on Monday. Women farmers also came out in numbers to participate in the protest. They were heard sloganeering and were holding white flags.

These three ordinances are Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance. The main issue of these agitated farmers against these ordinances is the dismantlement of the minimum support price system for foodgrain procurement. "We demand that the Centre takes back three ordinances that have been brought up to privatise agriculture sector," a farmer said while speaking to ANI.

In July also, farmers from Ludhiana, Moga, Muktsar, Phagwara and Hoshiarpur held a protest against the same issue. They held rallies in various parts of the state.

