Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia seeks to reroute $10.6 bln belt-and-road rail project

Malaysia's government on Tuesday said it will seek to reroute a $10.6 billion rail project being built across the peninsula under China's "Belt and Road" trade initiative, and as a result will reassess the cost and schedule with the Chinese contractor.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 08-09-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:20 IST
Malaysia seeks to reroute $10.6 bln belt-and-road rail project
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia's government on Tuesday said it will seek to reroute a $10.6 billion rail project being built across the peninsula under China's "Belt and Road" trade initiative, and as a result, will reassess the cost and schedule with the Chinese contractor. The government revived the 640 km (398 miles) East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) last year with a budget cut by a third to 44 billion ringgit ($10.57 billion) after halting the project in 2018.

It contracted the Malaysian unit of China Communications Construction Co Ltd, CCC-ECRL, to build the line. Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah in parliament on Tuesday said the government plans to revert to the original route detailed in 2017 but with minor changes around the south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

"The government will renegotiate with the Chinese government and the main contractor of the project to ascertain the cost implication and project implementation schedule," Hasbi said. He said the results of the renegotiation will be presented to the government to finalize the route.

The cost of the project incorporating the rerouting will be more or less the same as at present, and will not return to the higher cost of the original plan, Hasbi said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

France's INSEE confirms forecast of 9% GDP drop in 2020

Frances INSEE official statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday a forecast of a 9 drop in gross domestic product GDP in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.French economic activity should run at 95 of pre-epidemic levels in the third quarter...

Urmila Matondkar gets nostalgic as 'Rangeela' clocks 25 years

Celebrating the silver jubilee of her 1995 romantic-drama, actor Urmila Matondkar got nostalgic and penned a note as she felt humbled and grateful. She extended thanks to all the movie lovers for lending support to a girl with big dreams wh...

India Ratings revises FY21 GDP growth projection to negative 11.8 pc

Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research on Tuesday revised the countrys FY21 GDP growth forecast to - 11.8 percent from - 5.3 percent earlier. The agency, however, expects Indias gross domestic product GDP to rebound and grow at 9...

Defying US, Xi praises China, WHO for battling coronavirus

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised Chinas role in battling the coronavirus pandemic and expressed support for the World Health Organisation, in a repudiation of US criticism and a bid to rally domestic support for Communist Party ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020