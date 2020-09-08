Committee extends condolences to family of actress Thandeka Mdeliswa

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has extended condolences to the family of popular television actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa, who passed away at the weekend.

"The death of Thandeka in a situation where she was trying to defuse an argument between two men indicates the explosiveness of the problem of gender-based violence in South Africa. It has reached unspeakable proportions," chairperson of the Committee Beauty Dlulane said on Monday.

According to media reports, Mdeliswa passed away on Saturday after being allegedly shot in a gender-based violence (GBV) incident.

Mdeliswa heard a commotion between her brother and two men and went out to investigate when one of the men then reportedly shot her. The two men then fled the scene.

A statement released by her family said she was rushed to hospital after the incident and later transferred to Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria for further treatment.

"The circumstances surrounding her shooting are still under investigation by the Evander police. The brutality inflicted on our daughter has left us deeply hurt. This is another incident of violence against women which our country has to fight against. We believe that justice will be served," the family said.

Mdeliswa portrayed a character in the SABC 1 IsiNdebele drama series Ikani.

Dlulane said South Africa and the arts sector had been robbed of a precious gift in "this talented and inspirational young woman".

She added that Mdeliswa's death demands that all South Africans should stand up and fight GBV in all its manifestations.

The chairperson extended condolences, on behalf of the committee, to the Mdeliswa family, relatives and friends, and wished them strength during this difficult time.

