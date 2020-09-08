Covid19: Celebrate Mysuru Dasara in simple manner, says Karnataka CM

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said the Mysuru Dasara festival, which is traditionally celebrated with much pomp should be marked in a simple manner this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister held a high-level meeting on Mysuru Dasara festival during which he said, "Celebrations of Dasara festival will be held on a smaller scale, in the wake of COVID-19, instead of the traditional way."

He also said a grant of Rs 10 crore will be released for the celebrations. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Minister of Kannada and Culture and Tourism CT Ravi were also present during the meeting. (ANI)