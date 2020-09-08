Wild elephant electrocuted in Kerala

A wild elephant waselectrocutednear a paddy field at nearby Kanjikode here onTuesday morning, police said

It is suspected that the animal might have accidentallycome in contact with a snapped overhead wire on which a talltree had fallen near the paddy field

The locals said the area was frequented by wildelephantsfrom the adjoining walayar-malampuzha forests whocross a railway track and destroy their fields.