When Indian Army dissuaded Chinese PLA they fired 10-15 rounds in air to intimidate our troops on Monday evening: Indian govt sources.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
The National Education Policy NEP 2020lays emphasis on the research and innovation through various means, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Tuesday. He listed affordability, accessibility, quality, equity, and accountability as ...
Inter Milan have signed Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma on a permanent deal, the Serie A club said httpswww.inter.itennews20200908transfer-inter-aleksandar-kolarov-official.html on Tuesday. Roma said in a statement httpswww....
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday opposed a provision in the recent Master Directions for Priority Sector Lending issued by the Reserve Bank of India RBI, and said disincentivising good borrowers is unacceptable and counter-productive st...
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Kisan Rail service was ferrying 350 tonnes of goods from the 94 tonnes it carried on its inaugural run last month. The rail service, which was announced in the 2020 Union budget, aims at tra...