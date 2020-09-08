Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways generated over 8 lakh man-days of work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Over 8.09 lakh man-days of work have been generated by the Indian Railways in six states under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers, the ministry said Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:08 IST
Railways generated over 8 lakh man-days of work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 8.09 lakh man-days of work have been generated by the Indian Railways in six states under the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers, the ministry said Tuesday. As per a statement from the Indian Railways, the Abhiyan has been implemented in 116 districts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

"A total of 8,09,046 man-days of work have been generated and 12,276 workers have been engaged in this Abhiyaan. A payment of Rs 1,631.80 crores has been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented," the statement said. "Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry is closely monitoring the progress made in these projects and generation of work opportunities for the migrant labours of these states under this scheme. Around 164 Railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states. Railway has appointed nodal officers in each district as well as in the States so that close coordination is established with the State Government," the statement added.

It further said that works related to construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, development and cleaning of silted waterways, repair and widening of existing railway embankments, plantation of trees at extreme boundaries, among several others would be executed under this scheme. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the massive employment -cum- rural public works campaign Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in areas and villages that witnessed a large number of returnee migrant workers affected by the devastating COVID-19 on June 20. An amount of Rs 50,000 crores would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the Abhiyaan," the statement added.

It also said that the Abhiyaan was a convergent effort between 12 different Ministries/Departments, namely Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport and Highways, Mines, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, New and Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture, to expedite implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and works relating to augmentation of livelihood opportunities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq slides as tech rout deepens, Tesla hits three-week low

The Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday as investors dumped high-flying technology stocks, while Tesla tracked its worst day in nearly six months after a surprise exclusion from the SP 500. All eleven major SP sectors fell in early trading, with decl...

EXPLAINER-UK says it may break the law on Brexit: how so?

Britains Northern Ireland minister said on Tuesday that proposed legislation for Britains internal market - which the EU fears could undermine the Brexit divorce deal - would break international law in a limited way. WHAT WAS SAID EXACTLYAs...

FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefs parliamentary panel on neighbourhood first policy

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday briefed the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs on the countrys relations with nations that come under the ambit of the Neighbourhood First Policy. During the meeting, the...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DES2 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan 7 more COVID-19 fatalities taking death toll to 1,158 tally of cases rises to 93,257 Jaipur Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020