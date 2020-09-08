Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diesel fuel found in ocean near Sri Lanka oil tanker fire

An Indian coast guard aircraft sprayed a special chemical on a patch of diesel fuel near a large oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast where firefighters are battling a new blaze that broke out two days after an earlier fire was extinguished, the navy said.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:38 IST
Diesel fuel found in ocean near Sri Lanka oil tanker fire
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An Indian coast guard aircraft sprayed a special chemical on a patch of diesel fuel near a large oil tanker off Sri Lanka's coast where firefighters are battling a new blaze that broke out two days after an earlier fire was extinguished, the navy said. The MT New Diamond is carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil and officials have warned of possible massive environmental damage to Sri Lanka's coast if the ship leaks or explodes.

Navy spokesman Capt. Indika de Silva said the new fire started Monday evening and reached the magnitude of the previous blaze. Firefighters have contained it but it is still burning, he said. High winds, extreme temperatures on the ship and sparks reignited it, the navy said, adding that so far there is no risk of a crude oil leak or of the fire spreading into the oil storage area.

The navy said the initial fire began in an engine room boiler and did not spread to the oil storage area. However, it said "a diesel patch" had been spotted in the ocean about one kilometer (0.6 mile) from the ship. The patch is likely to be diesel fuel from the ship, it said. The ship has about 1,700 tons of diesel fuel to power its engines.

An Indian coast guard aircraft sprayed a chemical on the patch to minimize damage to the marine environment, the navy said. Ships and helicopters from Sri Lanka and neighboring India are taking part in the firefighting efforts. The initial fire killed one Filipino crew member and injured another, but 21 other crew members escaped uninjured.

Twenty were taken to the southern port city of Galle on Tuesday, while the captain remained on a ship near the tanker to help firefighting efforts, de Silva said. The tanker is about 30 nautical miles (55 kilometers) off the coast, the navy said.

The tanker was transporting crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip, where the state-owned Indian Oil Corp. has a refinery.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico diverted money from development to contain migration

Under pressure from the United States to reduce migration, the Mexican government diverted money from a fund intended to spur regional development to instead renovate immigration detention centers and bus migrants away from the US-Mexico bo...

UK says Iran bringing new charges against Zaghari-Ratcliffe is indefensible

Britains foreign office said on Tuesday that Iran bringing new charges against British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was unacceptable, and that she must not be returned to prison.Iran bringing new charges against Nazanin Zagh...

Diesel fuel found in ocean near Sri Lanka oil tanker fire

An Indian coast guard aircraft sprayed a special chemical on a patch of diesel fuel near a large oil tanker off Sri Lankas coast where firefighters are battling a new blaze that broke out two days after an earlier fire was extinguished, the...

European clubs to ask for 5 substitutes in UEFA competitions

Europes top soccer clubs said Tuesday they want UEFA to let teams use five substitutes in Champions League and Europa League games this season. The option to increase the three-substitute quota and protect players during schedule congestion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020