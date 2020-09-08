Left Menu
Panchayats in J-K's Pulwama make motorized threshers available to farmers

The agriculture department here has started distributing motorized modern paddy thresher machines on panchayat and block level in Pulwama so that farmers of this district can use these machines during paddy and harvesting season.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:42 IST
A visual of paddy thresher machines in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

The agriculture department here has started distributing motorized modern paddy thresher machines on panchayat and block level in Pulwama so that farmers of this district can use these machines during paddy and harvesting season. According to Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama Muhammad Qasim, there are 109 panchayat blocks in Pulwama and so far about 84 panchayat blocks of the district have been allotted these motorized modern paddy thresher machines. One motorized modern paddy thresher machine is being given on each panchayat or block level.

These motorized modern paddy thresher machines are being given a 100 per cent subsidy to these panchayat blocks under the District Capex Budget Plan. The farmers of these panchayat and block levels appreciated this step taken by the UT administration as it will help them to overcome the problems faced during paddy or harvesting season and it will also help them to increase their income. Modern and scientific farming techniques are being introduced in villages of Kashmir Valley by the present Jammu and Kashmir administration so that the income of farmers is doubled, Qasim added.

A farmer, Mohammad Shafi said, "Agriculture department has brought these machines for paddy harvesting and due to shortage of labourers, it was difficult to harvest. These machines will help us. We thank the government for these machines; they have kept these machines under the village head so that whenever any farmer needs he can use it." Ghulam Mohd, a panchayat member said, "I represent Karimabad Panchayat. Machines are useful as they help reduce in cost of labour. This machine will help in increasing the income of Zamindars. The department is providing us with paddy thresher machine. This is a new initiative for us, as it will increase our income and also help in saving time."

"We have come here because the agriculture department has brought this new technique of paddy thresher. It will be available with the village head and will be given to the needy," a local named Bashir Ahmad said. (ANI)

