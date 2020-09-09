Tamil Nadu Assembly session to begin from September 14

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the monsoon session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled to take place between September 14 to 16. All MLAs have been asked to get tested for the coronavirus 24 hours before the commencement of the session.

This decision was taken by the Speaker P Dhanapal at the Business Advisory Committee meeting. As a precautionary measure, the venue for the Assembly has also been changed to Kalaivanar Arangam since the present Assembly hall at Fort St George cannot accommodate 235 members with social distancing. (ANI)