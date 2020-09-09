SC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking opening of places of worship across country which were closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Covid has had an unprecedented and deep impact on the businesses worldwide. The companies have found themselves to be in uncharted territories facing a very unique set of challenges. In view of such a massive challenge, India has recalibrat...
Mumbai, Sep 9 PTI Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised after she suffered a brain stroke, is stable but still under observation in the ICU, her agent Vivek Sidhwani said on Wednesday. The 75-year-ol...
India has initiated a probe into an alleged increase in imports of a certain type of PVC resin, used in various sectors including construction and medical devices, from Japan following complaints by domestic firms. According to a notificati...
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition process initiated by the BMC for illegal construction at actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here and sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not p...