Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid protests, Kangana Ranaut reaches her residence in Mumbai

Amid protests, actor Kangana Ranaut arrived at her residence in Mumbai's Khar on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:34 IST
Amid protests, Kangana Ranaut reaches her residence in Mumbai
Visual from outside Kangana Ranaut's residence in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Amid protests, actor Kangana Ranaut arrived at her residence in Mumbai's Khar on Wednesday. She landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the afternoon today from her home in Himachal Pradesh. Members of Bhartiya Kamgar Sena - workers' union affiliated to Shiv Sena, protested outside the airport as she arrived in Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said she will make a film on Kashmir as she today felt what Kashmiri pandits had faced. "Uddhav Thackeray, do you think that by siding with Bollywood mafia and demolishing my house, you have taken revenge? Today my house was demolished tomorrow it will be your arrogance. Time does not remain the same. I knew what Kashmiri pandits faced but today I felt that. I promise that I will make a film on Ayodhya and Kashmir... Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra," she said in the video posted on Twitter with caption "Good what you did #DeathOfDemocracy".

Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition at Ranaut's office. The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations.

However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition drive and also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition on the matter. Her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said the notice given is illegal and BMC officials entered the premises illegally. "There was no work underway at the premises," he said.

Ranaut also posted on Twitter: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like". She added the hashtag deathofdemocracy to the tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China's biggest airshow to go ahead as originally planned - event organiser

Chinas International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the countrys biggest airshow, will go ahead in November, the organiser said on Wednesday, backtracking on an earlier announcement the 2020 event had been cancelled due to COVID-19. As ...

Dr Harsh Vardhan attends 73rd session of WHO South-East Asia Region

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare digitally attended the 73rd session of WHO South-East Asia Region, here today in the presence of Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. Dr P...

Chennithala tenders apology over insensitive remark in rape case

After his remark in a rape case in the State kicked up a row, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Asssembly Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday tendered an apology and retracted the statement. In a Facebook post, Chennithala said even thoug...

Athletics-European cross country championships cancelled due to pandemic

European Athletics on Wednesday cancelled the continents cross country championships set for December in Ireland due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The continents governing body for the sport said the conditions in Ireland with regard to the vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020