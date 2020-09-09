Social Justice Minister releases book containing 33 Action Plans 2020-21

Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot released a book containing 33 Action Plans 2020-21 of all the schemes of the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment on 7th September 2020. This is the first time that the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has embarked on a comprehensive Annual Action Plan 2020-21 for each of the Schemes with an objective to give clear targets and milestones for Central Ministry, the participating State Governments and NGOs.

The book is a collection of 33 Annual Action Plans for all the Schemes of Social Justice and Empowerment Department and has been prepared for economic, educational development and social empowerment of the people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Senior Citizens, a victim of Drug Abuse, Transgender, De-notified, Nomadic and Semi Nomadic Tribes (DNTs).

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Gehlot said that the Government of India is committed to achieving the vision of building the inclusive society wherein members of the poor and marginalized groups are empowered by carrying out educational, economic, social development and rehabilitative programmes under the Annual Action Plan 2020-21. In the financial year 2019-20, the total expenditure incurred in different schemes was Rs. 8602.53 crore with 2.35 Cr beneficiaries whereas in the current Financial Year, Budget has been increased to Rs. 9933.33 Cr(15.46 % increase) and the number of beneficiaries are likely to go up substantially with anticipated 4.91 Cr beneficiaries(110.6% increase).

It would be a milestone in our journey towards visions of the Department and also for building a New India, the Minister added.

SCHEMES OF THE DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL JUSTICE & EMPOWERMENT

FREE COACHING FOR SCHEDULED CASTES AND OTHER BACKWARD CLASSES,

NATIONAL FELLOWSHIP FOR SCHEDULED CASTES &TOP CLASS EDUCATION FOR SCHEDULES CASTES :

Revised the income limits for eligibility of Assistance under the Top Class Education Scholarship Scheme for SCs, Free Coaching Scheme for SCs and OBCs, and National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SCs etc. from Rs.6.00 Lakh to Rs.8.00 Lakh per annum.

New mode of implementation has been introduced in the Free Coaching Scheme under which eligible SCs and OBCs students can obtain assistance for undertaking coaching in the institute of their choice.

The Top Class Scheme has been expanded from 1500 seats to 4200 seats per annum. Top institutions like IITs/NITs/Top NIRF ranked institutions have been added.

The scheme for National Overseas Scholarship for SCs has been revised for the students who have taken admission in reputed (Top 1000) Global institutions.

PRADHAN MANTRI ADARSH GRAM YOJNA:

3584 more SC majority villages have been taken up under PMAGY for integrated development taking the total to 13199 villages.

NATIONAL ACTION PLAN ON DRUG DEMAND REDUCTION:

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has been launched in 272 Districts most affected in substance use. This Abhiyan has been launched on 15th August 2020 and will continue upto 31st March 2021.

INTEGRATED PROGRAMME FOR REHABILITATION OF BEGGARS:

A project for comprehensive rehabilitation of people engaged in the Act of begging has been taken up by the Ministry. This project would be run in 10 pilot cities I .e.Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Patna, Nagpur and Indore. These 10 pilots will be done in the year 2020-21.

NATIONAL ACTION PLAN FOR SENIOR CITIZENS:

At least one Senior Citizen Home in each District will be ensured in this year.

National Action Plan for Senior Citizen amended and incorporated –-Self Help Groups for Senior Citizens-Day Care Centre restored.

Setting up a National Helpline for Senior Citizens during the Year which would link Centre, State Governments, District Administrations and NGOs for resolving Grievances of the elders.

Proposal for setting up for National Helpline for Senior Citizens is under active consideration and shall be made functional during the year.

NATIONAL SAFAI KARAMCHARIS FINANCE & DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (NSKFDC):

National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC) an apex corporation under the Ministry of Social justice & Empowerment, Government of India has launched a new scheme with a view to promote mechanized cleaning and to minimize the incidents of Manual Hazardous cleaning to providing financial assistance to its target group for procurement and operation of mechanized cleaning equipment under its Swachhta Udyami Yojna (SUY) with a provision of 50% capital subsidy for equipment costing upto Rs.5 Lakh.

STRENGTHENING OF MACHINARY FOR ENFORCEMENT OF PROTECTION OF CIVIL RIGHTS ACT 1955 AND PREVENTION OF ATROCITIES ACT 1989:

Setting up a National Helpline against atrocities on members of SCs/STs with Web-based self-service portal for generation of awareness and effective implementation of the PCR Act 1955 and the POA Act 1989

POST MATRIC SCHOLARSHIP FOR SCS:

It is proposed to cover an additional 10 lakh students under the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme for SCs during 2020-21.

A central database covering all beneficiaries under the Scheme will be developed.

POST MATRIC SCHOLARSHIP FOR OTHER BACKWARD CLASSES:

State Action Plan has been made mandatory for the smooth release of funds from the Centre.

It is proposed to increase beneficiaries by 35 lakhs.

VISVAS:

"Vanchit Ikai Samooh aur Vargon ki Aarthik Sahayta Yojana (VISVAS Yojana)" is for the benefit of Scheduled Castes and OBC Self Help Groups/Individual member with annual family income up to Rs. 3 Lakh.

Under the scheme, SC and OBC Self Help Groups and Individuals will be able to avail Interest Subvention on bank loans at 5%. VISVAS Yojana will be implemented by the apex corporation of MoSJ&E i.e. National Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation (NSFDC) and National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC).

The scheme will significantly help to expand the outreach to OBC and SC members and reduce interest burden in these times of pandemic.

