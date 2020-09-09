Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. At 5:30 pm today, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Malti sectors of the district.

Indian Army is retaliating. More details of the incident are awaited. Earlier on Monday, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)