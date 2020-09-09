Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,037 with 171 new cases; four deaths take toll to 1,760: Gujarat health department.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Israel on Wednesday expressed hope that India and China will sort out their differences in a peaceful way, amidst mounting tension between the two Asian giants over the border issue. We hope that all things will be sorted out in a peaceful ...
The European Union plans to remove an east Libyan powerbroker from its sanctions blacklist to encourage peace efforts and ensure the EU plays a central role in any negotiated settlement, three diplomats said. After months of inaction, Europ...
Venezuelan nurse Flor Perez works a grueling night shift at a public childrens hospital in Caracas, where the coronavirus is a constant risk. In exchange, she takes home a monthly salary that barely buys a days worth of groceries.Perez, 47,...
The Los Angeles Rams are signing cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a reported five-year, 105 million extension, making him the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a nine-figure deal. The agreement includes 71.2 million at signing, the larg...