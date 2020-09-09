CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore to around 27.55 lakh taxpayers

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued refunds of over Rs 1,01,308 crore to more than 27.55 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020 and September 8, 2020.

Refunds of Rs 30,768 crore issued in 25,83,507 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 70,540 crore have been issued in 1,71,155 cases.

