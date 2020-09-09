2 Pak smugglers killed in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar: BSF
Two Pakistani smugglers were killed in Sri Ganganagar district on Tuesday night.ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:13 IST
Two Pakistani smugglers were killed in Sri Ganganagar district on Tuesday night. "Two Pakistani smugglers were killed in an operation late last night at border outpost Khayaliwala in Sri Ganganagar district. Pistols, magazines, rounds, night vision device, Pakistani currency and identity card were recovered from them," BSF Inspector General (IG) Amit Lodha told reporters here.
The operation was launched after the BSF on specific intelligence about narcotics smuggling from Pakistan to Indian side in area of responsibility border outpost Khayaliwala in Sriganganagar. Two pistols, four magazines, approximately eight kilograms of drugs, a night vision device, one pistol cover, one small knife, Pakistani currency of Rs 13,000, and one wallet with one National ID card of Shahbaz Ali, son of Mustaq Ahmed, were recovered from the area, the BSF said. (ANI)
