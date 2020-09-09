COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM, Speaker review preparations for assembly session

in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Premchand Aggarwal on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the State assembly session to be held from September 23 to 25. Aggarwal said that since the seats are limited, and social distancing needs to be maintained, seating arrangements have also been made in the press gallery and the audience gallery. While arrangements for 47 MLAs out of 71 have been made in the hall, the remaining 24 MLAs will be seated in the galleries.

The assembly speaker said that the MLAs who are over 65 years of age have urged to be virtually connected, for which arrangements are being made. Apart from them, MLAs who want to join virtually will be free to do so. He said that no member of the audience other than MLAs would be allowed in the assembly, and on arrival, the MLAs would be sanitised at three places. The MLAs have also been asked to get tested for coronavirus, and only those who test negative for the virus will be allowed to participate.

Uttarakhand recorded 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of the state to 27,211, including 372 deaths and 18,262 recoveries, informed the Uttarakhand State Control Room on Wednesday. (ANI)