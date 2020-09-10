Left Menu
Order regarding revised organisational structure of Railway Board issued

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday issued an order regarding the revised organisational structure of Railway Board and broad distribution of work to be handled by the Board members.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 02:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday issued an order regarding the revised organisational structure of Railway Board and broad distribution of work to be handled by the Board members. This organisational reshuffle in the board has been taken place in view of the decision taken by the cabinet on December 24, 2019, which has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman, Railway Board (CRB) has been entrusted with the main responsibility of operating the Railway Board under these changes. Apart from them, the member in the board (Infrastructure), Railway Board-M / Infra, Member {Traction & Rolling Stock (TRS)), Railway Board - M / TRS, Member {Operations & Business Development (O&B D)), Railway Board- M / O & BD & Member (Finance), Railway There will be board- MF. The CEO-CRB will have the responsibility of HR, Safety, Security, Health, Planning, Infrastructure, Vigilance, Efficiency and Research, Public Relations, Heritage, Secretary's Branches, Transformation Cell and Corporate Co-ordination.

At the same time, Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board-M / Infra will have the responsibility of Works, Civil Engineering, Bridges, Signal and Telecom, Land and Amenities, Station Development and Railway Electrification. Similarly, Member {Traction & Rolling Stock (TRS)), Railway Board -M / TRS has responsibility for Production Units, Mechanical Workshops, Coaches, Locomotives, Train sets Environment and House Keeping, Electrical Maintenance of Coaching Stock, Traction Distribution, Power Supply and Renewable Energy and Materials Management.

Member {Operations & Business Development (O&B D)), Railway Board- M / O & BD will manage the work of Traffic Transportation, Coaching, Tourism and Catering, Commercial, Non-Fare Revenue, Marketing and Business Development and IT. Member (Finance), Railway Board- MF has to look after accounts, finance, budget, revenue etc.

According to the decision of the cabinet, 8 Railway Services have been merged with Indian Railway Management Service. After the new changes, it has also been clarified that the current Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav will be the first CEO of the Board. The Railway Board will continue to make Parliament aware of its decisions and actions under the Ministry of Railways as before. (ANI)

