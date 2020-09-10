PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 10

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 05:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 05:41 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Pelosi says 'no chance' of US-UK trade deal if Irish peace undermined https://on.ft.com/2FhZigj - Newcastle claims Premier League shot down 300 mln pound Saudi takeover https://on.ft.com/35mffNa

- LVMH says it cannot complete Tiffany takeover after France intervenes https://on.ft.com/2GMyDIU - Orsted picks former Lego executive Mads Nipper to be new chief https://on.ft.com/33cximd

Overview - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned that there is "absolutely no chance" of any potential U.S.-UK trade deal passing the Congress if the UK undermines the Good Friday accord.

- Newcastle United has accused the Premier League of rejecting and not acting "appropriately" in scrutinising a 300 million pound takeover deal of the club by Saudi Arabia. - Luxury goods group LVMH said it was no longer possible for the conglomerate to carry out its $16 billion acquisition of Tiffany & Co after the French government asked it to delay closure deadlines.

- Danish renewable energy group Orsted A/S said it has appointed former Lego marketing boss Mads Nipper, one of Denmark's leading corporate advocates of sustainability, to replace its outgoing CEO Henrik Poulsen. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

